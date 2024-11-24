A Funeral Mass honoring Chief Walsh, who died in the line of duty last week, will take place at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Cathedral on North Dithridge Street in Oakland.

To accommodate the anticipated large gathering, Fifth Avenue will be closed from Bellefield Avenue to Wilkins Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additional surface streets leading to Fifth Avenue will also be closed to prevent traffic from entering the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced.

Parking Restrictions and Transit Detours

“No Parking” signs have been posted along Fifth Avenue between Bellefield Avenue and Wilkins Avenue. Vehicles remaining in the restricted areas after 6 a.m. will be tagged and towed.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses will be temporarily rerouted during the closures.

Commuter Alert

Morning commuters are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area during the scheduled closures.

Chief Walsh, a 37-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, tragically passed away after collapsing at the scene of a house fire in the East Hills neighborhood on Nov. 20. Flags in Allegheny County remain at half-staff in his honor.

