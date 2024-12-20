Rashina Long, 48, and Jasmine Long, 33, pleaded guilty in September to neglect of a care-dependent person and Medicaid fraud, according to Henry. Both women were sentenced to two to four years in prison, followed by seven years of probation. They are also banned from working as caregivers during their sentences.

The Longs were employed as direct care workers to assist their relative with daily tasks like bathing, skin care, meal preparation, and repositioning, Henry said. However, between December 2021 and September 2022, their neglect resulted in the man being hospitalized with severe pressure wounds, malnourishment, dehydration, and other complications, according to prosecutors.

While in the hospital, the victim required multiple treatments, including a blood transfusion and time on a ventilator, officials said.

“This egregious conduct by two trusted caregivers is compounded by the fact that they are relatives of the man they neglected,” Henry said. “My office will not tolerate neglectful behavior that harms people in need of care and defrauds the Medicaid system.”

Investigators from the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Section found that the Longs claimed more than $140,000 in fraudulent Medicaid services during the period they neglected the victim, according to Henry’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Benjamin McKenna.

