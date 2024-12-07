Patricia A. Langham died in a residential fire at 360 Apple Street, Unionville Borough, Centre County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

Trooper Ryan Monoski reported the fire began at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Thursday. Despite efforts to contain the blaze, Langham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.