Patricia Langham, 78, Killed In Unionville House Fire: PSP

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a fire at her home in Unionville Borough, state police announced on Thursday, Dec. 5.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Patricia A. Langham died in a residential fire at 360 Apple Street, Unionville Borough, Centre County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

Trooper Ryan Monoski reported the fire began at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Thursday. Despite efforts to contain the blaze, Langham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

