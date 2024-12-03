A Few Clouds 38°

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Spills Lumber, Closes Ramp On I-81: PennDOT

An overturned tractor-trailer and a separate crash caused traffic disruptions on Interstate 81 and Interstate 83 near Harrisburg on Tuesday, Dec. 3, PennDOT officials told Daily Voice. 

The scene of the tractor-trailer rollover (bottom) and the delays on I-81 (top).

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The first incident occurred at approximately 5:03 p.m., when a crash on I-81 southbound at Exit 70 to I-83 South/US 322 East - Harrisburg led to the closure of the ramp, according to PennDOT. The ramp closure is expected to last until at least 8 p.m.

Shortly after, at 5:11 p.m., a tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp connecting I-81 southbound to I-83 southbound, spilling its load of lumber, officials said. Debris scattered onto I-83 northbound, slowing traffic but not prompting lane closures.

A passenger car also reportedly veered down an embankment to avoid the debris. No injuries were reported in either the crash or the secondary incident, officials said.

Crews worked to clear the debris and remove the tractor-trailer as traffic remained disrupted into the evening. Officials estimated the roadway would fully reopen by 8 p.m., but no timeline was provided for the ramp reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

