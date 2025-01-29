Officer Ryan Kingerski Dies Suddenly At 26: Penn Hills Police

Officer Ryan J. Kingerski, 26, of Monroeville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, according to his obituary.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Officer Ryan Kingerski, a dedicated member of our police family,” the department said in a statement.

Kingerski served with the Penn Hills Police Department for the past three years, earning a reputation for his unwavering commitment and professionalism in protecting the community, police said.

A 2017 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingerski went on to earn his degree from Duquesne University in 2021, according to his obituary posted by Soxman Funeral Home. His obituary describes him as having “a generous, loving, and warm heart, which led him to answer the call to protect and serve.”

His parents, Timothy and Stefanie Kingerski, shared their heartbreak in a tribute, writing:

“Our hearts are broken,Our eyes filled with tears,Can't believe you’re gone after only 26 years.You touched many lives and filled them with joy,You'll always be our little boy.All our love forever, MOM and DAD.”

Loved ones and community members have flooded social media and tribute pages with messages remembering Kingerski’s kindness and selflessness.

"Ryan was such a kind and bright person. I was lucky to have known him," Maria Baacke wrote.

"He will always be that little boy with the amazing smile and sweet demeanor," Tracey Funaro shared.

Breanna Funaro added that Ryan "was always a kind soul to me and everyone that crossed his path and will surely be missed."

His loss is being felt deeply by those who knew him, with many lighting virtual candles in his memory and offering condolences to his family.

He is survived by his twin brother, Jacob Kingerski, and sister-in-law Frances; his grandparents, James and Susan Kingerski, and Joseph and Laurie Falcsik; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will also be missed by Maura Rost, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd./Roth Chapel in Penn Hills. On Friday, Jan. 31, Kingerski will be escorted by his fellow officers to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church of Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish.

Burial will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

Authorities have not released details regarding his cause of death.

The Penn Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s support in honoring Kingerski’s service and keeping his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family and department, inviting them to share more information and photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

