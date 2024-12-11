Rain 45°

Mariah Carey’s Pittsburgh Concert Canceled: Here’s What You Need To Know

Mariah Carey fans in Pittsburgh received disappointing news as her concert, scheduled for Wednesday night, Dec. 13, at PPG Paints Arena, has been canceled.

Mariah Carey and the US Army Band giving a Christmas concert in 2013. 

 Photo Credit: Flickr/The US Army Band @usarmyband
Ticketmaster’s website announced that the event organizer has canceled the performance, which was set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Refunds will be issued automatically, Ticketmaster detailed on its website. Ticket holders should expect refunds to be processed and appear in their accounts within two to three weeks.

Fans looking for updates on Carey’s tour can visit her official website here. For more details about the cancellation and refunds, check out Ticketmaster’s page.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding potential rescheduling or other announcements.

