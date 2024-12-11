Mariah Carey’s Pittsburgh Concert Canceled: Here’s What You Need To Know

Ticketmaster’s website announced that the event organizer has canceled the performance, which was set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Refunds will be issued automatically, Ticketmaster detailed on its website. Ticket holders should expect refunds to be processed and appear in their accounts within two to three weeks.

Fans looking for updates on Carey’s tour can visit her official website here. For more details about the cancellation and refunds, check out Ticketmaster’s page.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding potential rescheduling or other announcements.

