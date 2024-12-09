Man Shot Dead In Harrisburg Street: Police (Developing)

Officers responded to reports of gunfire with a person struck in the 300 block of Nectarine Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Arriving officers found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

An investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

