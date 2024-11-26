The deputies—identified as Corporal Luis Paez, 58, Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller, 54, and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, 51—were conducting traffic enforcement on the right shoulder of Southern Boulevard near Loxahatchee when the crash occurred, Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.

At the time, the deputies were waiting for jumper cables to restart one of their motorcycles, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained during a press conference.

A woman driving an SUV reportedly attempted to pass a slower vehicle, veered onto the shoulder, struck a guardrail, and then hit the deputies around 9:30 a.m., according to investigators. Paez and Waller were rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where they died shortly after the crash. Diaz died from his injuries on Monday, Nov. 25, at 12:42 p.m.

The woman, who remains unnamed, was cooperative at the scene, Bradshaw said. Authorities do not believe she was impaired, but toxicology results are pending. Investigators are reviewing whether traffic violations such as speeding or reckless driving contributed to the crash.

Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police shared their grief on Facebook: "Regretfully, we just received the sad news that Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz has succumbed to his injuries. He fought hard but sits now in the comfort of the Lord. Please pray for him and his loved ones in their time of sorrow."

Gov. Ron DeSantis also expressed his condolences, posting on X: "Our prayers are with his loved ones and the entire PBSO. Here's how you can help the deputies' families: https://pbcpba.org/pbso-motormen-donations/."

Sheriff Bradshaw described the deputies as “heroes” who collectively served 74 years in law enforcement. All three had worked on President-elect Donald Trump’s motorcade detail. Paez had 35 years of service, Waller worked in the motor unit for 18 years, and Diaz joined the department in 2004 and spent over a decade in the motorcycle unit.

A memorial service for the deputies is planned for Sunday, Dec. 3, at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

