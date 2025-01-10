Fair 32°

Geoffrey Reynolds Arrested For Harrisburg Stabbing

A Harrisburg man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times in the chest in a South 17th Street residence, police announced on Friday, Jan. 10.

Geoffrey Reynolds

Photo Credit: Harrisburg City PD
Harrisburg Bureau of police car.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Geoffrey Reynolds, 64, is accused of stabbing an adult male in the chest and torso during a violent incident on the 500 block of South 17th Street around 10 a.m., according to the Harrisburg Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover, police said.

Reynolds was located a short time later in the 1900 block of Park Street, where he was taken into custody without further incident, authorities added.

He has been charged with Felony Criminal Attempt at Criminal Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Weapon, police detailed.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit tips via the CRIMEWATCH website.

