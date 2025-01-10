Geoffrey Reynolds, 64, is accused of stabbing an adult male in the chest and torso during a violent incident on the 500 block of South 17th Street around 10 a.m., according to the Harrisburg Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover, police said.

Reynolds was located a short time later in the 1900 block of Park Street, where he was taken into custody without further incident, authorities added.

He has been charged with Felony Criminal Attempt at Criminal Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Weapon, police detailed.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit tips via the CRIMEWATCH website.

