Fatal Fire: 124-Year-Old Rowhome Burns Killing Harrisburg Woman

Three apartments within the rowhome burned in the 200 block of North 15th Street beginning around 3:30 a.m., according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety.

Crews battled the blaze even as the roof collapsed, fire officials explained and videos and photos showed.

A woman living in the home was found dead on the second floor, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire chief Brian Enterline said. Her name, cause, and manner of death are pending the results of the coroner's investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This was the second of two house fires the Harrisburg firefighters battled in just a few hours. A duplex in the 2000 block of Swatara Street caught fire around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating both fires.

