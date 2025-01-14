Clifford Hunt Junior, 19, supposedly shot his father Clifford, 51, mother Michelle, 48, and his 16-year-old brother Cody before turning the gun on himself in their home in the 200 block of Schaffer Road in Beaver Falls, North Sewickley Township on Sunday, Jan. 12 around 8:30 p.m., according to the DA and North Sewickley Township Police Chief Jeff Becze.

The call about the shooting to 911 came from inside the home, authorities said, but who made the call was unclear.

Police arrived to find the parents dead and Clifford and Cody were in critical condition. They were airlifted to a hospital where they both passed.

On Monday, Jan. 13 around 11:19 a.m. the police released the following statement: "The incident that occurred on Schaffer Rd on 01/12/2025 was a contained incident. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be shared when it becomes available."

As of Tuesday, Jan. 14, the investigation is ongoing, according to DA Bible.

To honor Cody's memory and acknowledge the loss to the community, the Riverside School District released the following statement about him, who was a Junior at RHS:

"Dear Riverside Families and Students,It is with great sadness that we inform you that RHS student Cody Hunt passed away in an incident that occurred Sunday night. Cody, a dedicated Junior at Riverside High School, was a member of the National Honor Society. He played the saxophone in the school's Marching Band and was passionate about aviation and history. Eager to serve his country, Cody planned to apply to the United States Air Force Academy. He also volunteered at the Air Heritage Museum in Chippewa, where he shared his love for aviation with visitors. Cody's classroom teachers and friends would say he was kind-hearted and always helped others. Everyone at Riverside will miss him dearly.Throughout the week, the District has made all Riverside counselors available for student and staff needs, and the Beaver County Prevention Network and Hope Therapy dogs will be available in the High School.Our thoughts and prayers are with Cody's family, friends, and educators. On behalf of Riverside Beaver County School District, we express our deepest condolences and offer unwavering support to those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Additional information about the case was not immediately available. The family is welcome to share details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

