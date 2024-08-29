Robert Strohm, of Harleysville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at about 6:30 p.m., according to Hilltown police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 113 at Diamond Street.

The second driver was transported by ambulance to Grand View Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

Police are investigating whether speed and a traffic signal violation were contributing factors to the crash, they said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Hilltown Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Crash Team.

The roadways were closed for over three hours for the on-scene investigation to be completed.

Hilltown Police were assisted by Chal-Brit Regional EMS, Silverdale Fire Company, Bucks County Coroner’s Office, and Fire Police from several area fire companies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harleysville and receive free news updates.