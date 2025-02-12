Rt. Rev. Julian Dobbs, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word, said Tuesday, Feb. 4, that Phillip J. Shade was deposed from ordained ministry following a canonical investigation. Shade had served as a deacon and assistant to the bishop at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Souderton.

Anglican Diocese Responds to Self-Disclosure

Dobbs received information on Feb. 4 about Shade’s past inappropriate behavior involving his son. After an internal investigation, the diocese removed him from his role.

“This is a deeply painful moment for our diocese, but it is imperative that we address such serious matters with integrity and transparency,” Dobbs said in a statement.

The bishop emphasized that the church found no evidence of abuse within its congregations but encouraged anyone with concerns to report them through the diocese’s confidential reporting system.

Broad Street Grind Removes Phillip Shade

Phillip Shade was also removed from his role as treasurer and partner of Broad Street Grind, the coffeehouse he co-founded in Souderton. Business leadership confirmed Tuesday that they requested Shade step down, and he agreed.

Despite this, the Shade family still has ties to the business. Broad Street Grind operates under Liberty Hall Coffee LLC, which remains registered to Phillip Shade’s residence and is still led by his wife, Heather Shade.

The coffeehouse initially responded to backlash by stating in a now-hidden Facebook comment that it was working to remove all connections to the Shades.

Son Facing Trial on 95 Child Sex Abuse Charges

Meanwhile, Shade’s son, Douglas Phillip Shade, 44, of Lower Salford, is set for a pre-trial hearing on March 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 85 felony and 10 misdemeanor charges related to child sex crimes.

Authorities allege Shade recorded, participated in, and sold child sexual abuse material through the Telegram app. He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 on at least 10 occasions at a Lower Salford Township apartment in July 2024.

A search of Shade’s devices allegedly uncovered 891 photos of children under 13 engaged in sexual acts, 499 images of minors aged 13 to 18 in illicit acts, 318 nude juvenile photos, and additional images depicting bondage and bestiality.

Shade faces multiple charges, including:

33 felony counts of possession of child pornography

10 felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses, and endangering the welfare of children

Six felony counts of depicting minors engaged in sex acts on film

10 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a child under 13

Shade recorded three videos of himself engaged in child sex abuse in May 2024, according to authorities.

Community Backlash and Business Scrutiny

Following reports of the allegations, social media users have called for a boycott of Broad Street Grind, questioning the family’s ongoing ties to the business.

The coffeehouse has been operating since 2016 and built a reputation for specialty coffee and community events. However, the controversy surrounding the Shades has led to increased scrutiny.

While Broad Street Grind says it bought out Douglas Shade’s minority shares in 2023, some customers remain skeptical, pressing for further action.

Legal Implications and What’s Next

While Phillip J. Shade has no known criminal or civil cases in Pennsylvania, his son’s trial could result in decades of prison time.

Douglas Shade remains free after posting 10% of his $50,000 bail in August 2024. His attorney recently attempted to modify bail conditions, but the request was denied.

His pre-trial hearing is set for March 4 before Judge Steve T. O’Neill.

