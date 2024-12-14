Hanover Man Shot In Chest During Altercation With Neighbor: Police

Officers responded to the 100 block of Broadway in Hanover at 9:40 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department.

The victim was transported to York Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation with a 39-year-old neighbor, who allegedly brandished a firearm and fired, striking the victim, authorities detailed in a release.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair. The man was last seen heading north on Broadway in a gray Ford F-150 extended cab and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The York County Quick Response Team assisted officers in clearing the building, while additional support came from Penn Township Police, Hanover Area Fire & Rescue, and multiple regional fire police and EMS units.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

