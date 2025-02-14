Ashley Brady and Brian Brady, both 32, of Hanover, now face disturbing charges of financial exploitation, neglect of a care-dependent person, theft by deception, and conspiracy, Sunday said.

Emergency Medical Services rescued the woman in February 2024, after a relative called for help. Investigators say the Bradys locked her in the basement during an overnight trip with their children. Further investigation revealed they spent over $10,000 of her money on vacations, alcohol, and personal expenses.

Ashley Brady, who held power of attorney, is accused of perjury and witness intimidation for lying under oath about arranging alternative care. Brian Brady, the victim’s caregiver, allegedly billed Medicaid for services he never provided.

“These alleged acts are truly disturbing,” Sunday said. “They betrayed trust as both family and paid caregivers. We will continue to stand up for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents.”

The couple’s preliminary hearing is set for March 27.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher R. Sherwood is prosecuting the case. All charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

