Diamonte Drequan Disney, 25, and Tiheen "Tizzy" Justice Nathaniel Matthews, 20, both of Hagerstown, MD, both died in the crash Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Antrim Township, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The pair were in a black 2012 Infiniti G37 that lost control, left the roadway, hit the guidewire in the median, and then rolled over, PA State Trooper Ruiz said.

Disney and Nathaniel were among the four people who were ejected, and the two who died, police said.

As of Monday, Aug. 26, more than $6,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Disney's family, and more than $3,100 had been raised on a campaign for Nathaniel's family.

As many of you know, I lost my son Diamonte today in a horrific car accident," Disney's mother, Dreamea Shrader, said. "To send my baby home properly, we ask for your help during this difficult time. If you can’t donate, a share is all I’m asking.

"My babies lost a big brother and I lost my first true love."

Disney's obituary on the Minnich Funeral Home website said he "loved his family, video games, basketball, and fast cars."

Nathaniel's mother, Kristena Barton, launched the campaign for him.

"I honestly don't know where to start or what to do, but one thing I DO know is he deserves a proper burial," Barton said. "Unfortunately, Tiheen did not have any life insurance. If anyone is able to assist with any help, we would truly be [grateful]."

Nathaniel's obituary also on the Minnich Funeral Home site said he loved "fishing, animals and kids. Another favorite hobby of his was playing Call of Duty and GTA5."

