Big Lots To Lay Off Pennsylvania County Distribution Center Workers

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer plans to lay off 505 employees at its Rausch Creek Road facility, with layoffs starting January 6 and completing by March 31. This distribution center is one of five nationwide and the only one serving the northeastern U.S.

The announcement comes amid a turbulent period for Big Lots, which recently disclosed that a planned company sale had fallen through. As a result, the retailer began “going out of business” sales at all stores earlier this month.

Big Lots currently operates 963 stores nationwide, including 64 in Pennsylvania, but has already shuttered more than 400 locations in 2024. The closure of the Schuylkill County distribution center marks another blow to the company’s diminishing footprint.

Employees affected by the layoffs are encouraged to seek support through state retraining and employment programs.

