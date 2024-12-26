Overcast 34°

Big Lots To Lay Off Pennsylvania County Distribution Center Workers

Hundreds of workers will lose their jobs in early 2025 as Big Lots winds down operations at its Pennsylvania distribution center near Tremont, Schuylkill County, according to a WARN notice.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer plans to lay off 505 employees at its Rausch Creek Road facility, with layoffs starting January 6 and completing by March 31. This distribution center is one of five nationwide and the only one serving the northeastern U.S.

The announcement comes amid a turbulent period for Big Lots, which recently disclosed that a planned company sale had fallen through. As a result, the retailer began “going out of business” sales at all stores earlier this month.

Big Lots currently operates 963 stores nationwide, including 64 in Pennsylvania, but has already shuttered more than 400 locations in 2024. The closure of the Schuylkill County distribution center marks another blow to the company’s diminishing footprint.

Employees affected by the layoffs are encouraged to seek support through state retraining and employment programs.

