These 64 PA Big Lots Stores Are Among Nearly 1,000 Closing Nationwide: Here's When

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, has announced plans to close all 963 of its remaining stores nationwide, including the remaining 64 locations in Pennsylvania. Big Lots had 73 stores located in the Keystone State when they declared bankruptcy over the summer. More than 6% of all Big Lots were located in the commonwealth, with the most stores located in Texas.

The last day of business is expected to be in mid-February, according to sources familiar with the closures. While official store closing sales have not yet begun, all Christmas items are currently 50% off, offering shoppers a chance to stock up before the doors shut for good.

The closures mark the end of an era for the budget-friendly retailer, which has been a staple for deals on furniture, home goods, and seasonal items.

Daily Voice previously reported the closure of the following locations:

Kennett Square located at 345 Scarlet Rd Ste 22.

Coraopolis located at 2820 Gracy Center Way.

Philadelphia: Franklin Mills located at 199 Franklin Mills Blvd.

East York located at 2980 Whiteford Rd.

Exton located at 201 West Lincoln Hwy.

Clifton Heights located at 713 E Baltimore Ave.

Aliquippa located at 3113 Green Garden Rd.

Aston located at 3472 Concord Rd.

Monroeville located at 4047 William Penn Hwy.

North Versailles located at 1701 Lincoln Hwy, Ste 10.

Waynesburg located at 110 Greene Plz.

Pennsylvania shoppers will soon have to say goodbye to their local stores. Here’s the full list of Pennsylvania’s remaining Big Lots locations expected to close in the next two months:

Allentown

Altoona

Belle Vernon

Bethlehem

Bloomsburg

Boyertown

Bradford

Bridgeville

Burnham

Butler

Camp Hill

Chambersburg

Clearfield

Cleona

Du Bois

Dunmore

East Stroudsburg

Ebensburg

Ephrata

Erie

Eynon

Fairless Hills

Frackville

Franklin

Greensburg

Hanover

Harrisburg

Hermitage

Hummelstown

Indiana

Johnstown

Kittanning

Lancaster

Lansdale

Latrobe

Leechburg

Lehighton

Lewisburg

Luzerne

Meadville

Mount Pleasant

Muncy

Natrona Heights

New Castle

Norristown

North Versailles

Philadelphia

Phoenixville

Pittsburgh

Reading

Rochester

Shippensburg

Souderton

State College

Trexlertown

Uniontown

Washington

Waynesburg

West Hazleton

West Mifflin

Whitehall

Wilkes Barre

York

The closures come as Big Lots struggles to remain afloat amidst mounting financial difficulties and changing consumer habits. The company has not yet announced any additional discounts or specific closing sale dates, but shoppers can expect markdowns as the February deadline approaches.

For fans of the store, the news is bittersweet. Many have relied on Big Lots for affordable household essentials and seasonal items over the years. If your local store is on the list, now may be your last chance to visit before these locations are gone for good.

