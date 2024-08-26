Michele Rhodes, 55, ID'd As Woman Who Died At Elizabethtown Fair: Coroner

Michele Rhodes, 55, of Akron, PA, and originally from Mount Holly, NJ, choked to death at the Elizabethtown Fair, Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber explained and as detailed in her obituary posted by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.

Police officers were eating lunch at the fair located at 900 East High Street in Elizabethtown Borough when the incident began at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 20, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Rhodes went into cardiac arrest and officers immediately gave her CPR until Emergency Medical Services from MESA arrived, according to the police.

She was pronounced dead near the concessions area of the fair at 2:15 p.m., as detailed in the coroner's release. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the fair to investigate and certify the death.

Her body was taken to the Coroner’s Office for further examination.

Her cause of death was "aspiration food bolus to trachea," and the manner was accidental, Bieber wrote in the release.

Michele "enjoyed puzzles and games, especially Uno. She also enjoyed spending time with family," as stated in her obituary.

Her family and friends will gather at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home located at 533 Walnut Street in Denver at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Margaret E. Moul Home, 2050 Barley Rd, York, PA 17408.

Click here to read her full obituary.

