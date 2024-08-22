Coroner Called To PA Fair After Woman Has 'Medical Emergency' Officials Say

Officers were eating lunch at the fair located at 900 East High Street in Elizabethtown Borough when the incident began at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 20, as detailed in the police release.

The 55-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest and officers immediately gave her CPR until Emergency Medical Services from MESA arrived, according to the police.

Shortly after the woman died due to the medical emergency, the police explained. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the fair to investigate and certify the death.

Her body was taken to the Coroner’s Office for further examination in order to determine the official cause of her death.

"Nothing suspicious is evident," the police said.

The woman's name has not been released at the time of publishing. Check back here for possible updates.

