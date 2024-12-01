Third Pennsylvania Prison Stabbing in 24 Hours

The man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police said no weapon was recovered, and the scene was not held, though an arrest has been made.

This incident marks the third stabbing within Philadelphia’s prison system in just 24 hours. On Friday evening, two inmates, aged 30 and 31, were attacked at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (CFCF). Both sustained stab wounds to the back and head and remain in stable condition, authorities said and Daily Voice previously reported.

Earlier this week, another stabbing occurred at PICC, involving a 19-year-old inmate awaiting trial for the murder of Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald. The victim in that incident was stabbed multiple times, including puncture wounds to the head, but his injuries were described as non-life-threatening. These stabbing raised significant concerns about security measures within the facility.

Authorities are actively investigating the recent surge in violence across the city’s correctional facilities. Further details on the motives behind the attacks and the identities of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

