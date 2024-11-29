The incident was reported at 7:24 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back. He was transported by a prison bus to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

A second victim, 31, suffered a stab wound to the head. Philadelphia Fire Department medics took him to the same hospital, where he was also reported in stable condition, police said.

Weapons were recovered from the scene, but no additional details have been released at this time.

