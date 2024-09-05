Partly Cloudy 76°

Suspect Sought In Series Of Philadelphia Bank Robberies

The FBI-Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a series of recent bank robberies in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jon Craig
The suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the TD Bank located at 6304 Roosevelt Boulevard, as well as two additional robberies at Citizens Bank branches last week, Philadelphia police said.

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the FBI-Violent Crimes Task Force immediately at 215-418-4000.

