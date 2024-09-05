Suspect Sought In Series Of Philadelphia Bank Robberies

The suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the TD Bank located at 6304 Roosevelt Boulevard, as well as two additional robberies at Citizens Bank branches last week, Philadelphia police said.

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the FBI-Violent Crimes Task Force immediately at 215-418-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.