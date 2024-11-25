Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Philadelphia: Police

Officers were called to the 3000block of Amber Street at 6:02 p.m., where they found the victim with stab wounds to his upper right arm, tricep, and chest, authorities said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by ambulance and is currently in stable condition.

The scene remains under investigation, with no weapon recovered and no arrests made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

