A Few Clouds 64°

SHARE

Double Shooting: Man Killed, Infant Injured In PA, Police Say (Developing)

A double shooting has left a 25-year-old man dead and a 1-year-old boy injured, Philadelphia police announced late on Wednesday night, Sept. 4. 

The 3200 block of D Street where a 25-year-old man was shot dead and 1-year-old boy was wounded, police say. 

The 3200 block of D Street where a 25-year-old man was shot dead and 1-year-old boy was wounded, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to the shooting in the 3200 block of D Street, in the 25th District, at 6:21 p.m., PPD detailed in the release. 

The man "was shot multiple times throughout his body," the police said. He was taken by PFD-Medic Unit to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m.

The infant suffered graze wounds to his right leg, left leg, and head, according to PPD. He was taken in a private vehicle to Nazareth Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the police explained.

The scene was held, but no arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered. 

A search for suspects was made in the area, which can be viewed in a brief video posted on citizen.app.

An investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division.

Check back here for updates. 

The Philadelphia Police Department asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE