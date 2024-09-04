Double Shooting: Man Killed, Infant Injured In PA, Police Say (Developing)

Police were called to the shooting in the 3200 block of D Street, in the 25th District, at 6:21 p.m., PPD detailed in the release.

The man "was shot multiple times throughout his body," the police said. He was taken by PFD-Medic Unit to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m.

The infant suffered graze wounds to his right leg, left leg, and head, according to PPD. He was taken in a private vehicle to Nazareth Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the police explained.

The scene was held, but no arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

A search for suspects was made in the area, which can be viewed in a brief video posted on citizen.app.

An investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division.

The Philadelphia Police Department asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

