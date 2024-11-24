Mostly Cloudy 55°

Ali, Kobe Bryant's Family Lived in This Philly Home for Sale

A Philadelphia home steeped in sports history has hit the market, offering potential buyers a unique opportunity to own a property once connected to two legendary athletes. Located at 1835 N. 72nd Street in the Overbrook Park neighborhood, this residence was home to boxing icon Muhammad Ali in the early 1970s and later to the grandparents of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

The exterior of Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. Kobe Bryant in 2005. Muhammed Ali in 1975. Bryant during the 2005 preseasonBryant during the 2005 preseason

The living room and dining room combination of Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. 

A bedroom in Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. 

A bathroom in Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. 

An office in Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA.

A bar in Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. 

A bedroom in Muhammed Ali's former home located at 1835 N 72 Nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. 

Jillian Pikora
In 1970, Muhammad Ali purchased the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house as a personal retreat and training base. During his time there, Ali prepared for significant bouts, including the famed "Fight of the Century" against Joe Frazier in 1971. The property retains many original features from Ali's era, such as the stone fireplace and wood-paneled kitchen, offering a glimpse into the boxer's personal life.

Three years after Ali's ownership, in 1973, the home was acquired by John and Mildred Cox, the maternal grandparents of Kobe Bryant. Bryant's mother, Pamela Bryant, grew up in this house, and Kobe himself spent time there during his youth. The Cox family maintained the property's original charm, making minimal renovations over the decades.

The 2,823-square-foot home, built in 1925, sits on nearly half an acre and features a circular driveway, an in-ground pool, and a detached structure suitable for a private gym or additional storage. The interior boasts meticulously crafted ceiling beams, chandeliers, and a sunroom with sliding doors leading to the backyard.

Listing agent Nicole Klein of eXp Realty highlighted the property's unique history, stating, "The fact that two Hall of Fame athletes are tied to this one property in Philadelphia, I think that's pretty unusual." She emphasized that the home's connection to both Ali and Bryant adds a layer of cultural significance for prospective buyers. "It has been an honor to market and represent a piece of Philadelphia history."

The property is currently listed for $600,000, presenting a rare chance to own a piece of Philadelphia's rich sports heritage. Interested parties can contact Nicole Klein at 215-872-6288 or Nicole@NicoleKleinTeam.com for further details or to schedule a private viewing.

Click here to view more images of this legendary home.   

