The blaze was reported at 9:15 p.m., prompting a response from the Doylestown Township Police Department and Doylestown Fire Company, according to a police release.

Officials closed the ramp to traffic while crews worked to extinguish the flames. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes until the area was cleared.

No injuries or additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

