Route 611 Ramp To Route 202 Closed Due To Vehicle Fire

A vehicle fire temporarily shut down the ramp from northbound Route 611 to northbound Route 202 in Doylestown on Sunday, Dec. 8, authorities said.

The scene of the vehicle fire on the ramp from Rt 611 to Rt 202 North. 

 Photo Credit: Doylestown PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The blaze was reported at 9:15 p.m., prompting a response from the Doylestown Township Police Department and Doylestown Fire Company, according to a police release.

Officials closed the ramp to traffic while crews worked to extinguish the flames. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes until the area was cleared.

No injuries or additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

