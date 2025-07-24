Zachary Lee McCauley, 29, of Louisville, was formally arraigned Tuesday evening before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella. His bail was set at $10 million. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 31.

McCauley is charged with trafficking in individuals, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of a communication facility. He also faces three counts each of sexual exploitation of children, solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation to commit patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, solicitation to commit aggravated indecent assault, and solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation by Bucks County Detectives revealed McCauley groomed the girl through Snapchat while posing as a 17-year-old named “Jake.” Over several weeks, he solicited more than 25 sexually explicit photos and videos from the victim. When she initially refused, McCauley allegedly threatened to harm her mother, making the victim fearful and eventually complying.

McCauley later directed the girl to create an account on the dating app Grindr, instructing her to lie about her age and use a fake school ID he made listing her as 18 years old, investigators said. McCauley allegedly uploaded photos of the girl wearing lingerie to the profile and used it to solicit adult men for sexual encounters.

Detectives say McCauley arranged for the girl to meet with three men during October 2024 in Bucks County. Two of the men engaged in statutory sexual intercourse with the victim, while the third became suspicious and left.

The men were identified as Jon Thomas Van Ingen, 67, of Buckingham Township, and Randy Francis Quinn, 42, of Coopersburg. Van Ingen was charged with one count of statutory sexual assault. Quinn was charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault, photographing or filming a child sex act, and dissemination of photos or films of child sex acts, authorities said.

During one of the assaults, Quinn was allegedly on a Snapchat video call with McCauley, and the assault was recorded, investigators said.

Van Ingen and Quinn were arraigned on Monday, April 7, before Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow and released on $150,000 unsecured bail. Both are awaiting trial.

“I praise the mother in this case because her instincts were correct,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “And I praise the victim in this case — she is only 13 years of age, and she is so strong and she is not to be blamed for what occurred. These cases cannot succeed without the amazing team of county detectives and the other detectives throughout Bucks County who make up our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They use the resources and their expertise to battle these crimes every single day.”

Detectives said the victim communicated with McCauley through multiple Snapchat accounts, Instagram, and phone calls. She never met him in person and only saw his face once when he accidentally turned on his camera during a video call.

The investigation was led by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General and the Saint Matthews Police Department. McCauley was arrested in April 2025.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy is assigned to prosecute the case.

