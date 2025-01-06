Bilal Simmons, 46, was taken into custody and charged with murder. As a former convict, he has also been charged with violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, police said.

The shooting occurred inside a private residence on the 1800 block of Diamond Street in the 22nd District at 3:03 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2024, authorities detailed in the release.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, officials said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The victims were identified as 36-year-old Jocelynn Marshall, who lived on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue, and 39-year-old Terell Sanders, who lived on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street, police said.

The couple both attended Bartram High School and are survived by their children. Jocelynn Marshall was remembered as "a beautiful person inside & out," one mourner wrote in her obituary published by Francis Funeral Home. Her funeral was held on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Details about Terell Sanders’ funeral were not immediately available. Their families can share more information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

