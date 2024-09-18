Steven Thomas, 41, and Kainpest Hilaire, 27, are charged with Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Second Degree, Burglary, and Tampering with Evidence, police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Their charges stemming from the beatening and shooting of an unidentified 22-year-old man found dead at 132 Lincoln Way West around 10:57 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, as Daily Voice previously reported citing the police.

During the investigation, the police learned that Hilaire and Thomas "arrived in the area of the victim's house earlier in the day in a blue BMW," as stated in the release.

The BMW was registered to Steven Thomas, so officers tracked it to his home in the 1900 block of Ashley Drive. CPD and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a warranted search of the home and the vehicle — finding the men and taking them into custody, according to the police.

The public was asked to avoid the area of Nicholson Square Village "for an active police incident" during the search and arrests starting at 11:16 a.m. through 1 p.m., according to releases on the incident.

PSP SERT was called around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Thomas and Hilaire have been held in the Franklin County Jail, according to the police. Court dockets for their cases were not immediately available.

"This incident was a targeted act of violence, and the general public is not at risk," the police said.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 717-264-4131 or by clicking here to submit a tip.

