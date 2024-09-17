Overcast 69°

Active Police Incident Near Chambersburg School (Developing)

An "active police incident" has shuttered part of Chambersburg near the middle school, police announced at 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

A map showing Nicholson Square Village where the police incident happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
The public is asked to avoid the area of Nicholson Square Village "for an active police incident," the department said.

The exact intersection listed in the release is Scotland Avenue and Woodstock Road,

Details about what the incident is were not released and it is not immediately clear if the school has been placed on lockdown. 

"The community will be notified when the incident is resolved," as stated in the release. 

Check back here for updates on this developing situation. 

