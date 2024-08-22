Ryan Peck, 34, of Forks Township, died from blunt force injuries following a crash near the 5600 Block of Kesslersville Road in Plainfield Township on Aug. 15, as Daily Voice previously reported.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing by Slate Belt Regional Police and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

Peck was a 2008 graduate of Nazareth Area High School where he went on to coach soccer and basketball at the school after graduated with Bacholer's of Science and Master of Education from East Stroudsburg University, as he wrote on his social media. He also was a track and field coach for the varsity middle school program at Pen Argyl High School, according to public records. He was also a health and physical education teacher for the Pen Argyl School District, as stated in his obituary posted by Bensing Funeral Home.

"Ryan's presence was a pillar of strength and mentorship to his students and their families, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him," as stated in his obituary.

For fun he enjoyed sports, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family who survive him, according to his obituary and social media. This includes his wife and their two children, his parents, brother, and extended family.

A viewing will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., and interment at Hope Cemetery in Hecktown.

Memorial contribution checks for his children's educational fund can be made payable to Samantha Peck c/o the Funeral Home, 2165 Community Drive- Bath, PA 18014.

Click here to read his full obituary on the Bensing Funeral Home website.

