Overcast 29°

SHARE

Woman Found Dead At Bensalem Sleep Inn, Suspect Found In NJ

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at the Sleep Inn on Street Road in Bensalem, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Sleep Inn where the fatal shooting happened.&nbsp;

The Sleep Inn where the fatal shooting happened. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
A Bensalem police vehicle.

A Bensalem police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Bensalem PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The investigation began after Pennsylvania State Police in Trevose received information that a homicide had occurred at a hotel in Bensalem, authorities said. Officers conducted a search of hotels along Route 1, leading to the discovery of the unidentified woman’s body in a room at the Sleep Inn, according to officials.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was taken into custody by Trenton Police in New Jersey, authorities said. The victim’s identity is also pending confirmation.

This investigation is being coordinated by the Bensalem Township Police Department, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and Trenton Police Department. Additional details will be released in a press statement on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE