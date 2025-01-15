The investigation began after Pennsylvania State Police in Trevose received information that a homicide had occurred at a hotel in Bensalem, authorities said. Officers conducted a search of hotels along Route 1, leading to the discovery of the unidentified woman’s body in a room at the Sleep Inn, according to officials.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was taken into custody by Trenton Police in New Jersey, authorities said. The victim’s identity is also pending confirmation.

This investigation is being coordinated by the Bensalem Township Police Department, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and Trenton Police Department. Additional details will be released in a press statement on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department.

