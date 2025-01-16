A Mother’s Love

One friend recalled Maisha’s unwavering dedication to her children, saying, “She didn’t play about her kids. She always put what’s best for them ahead of herself, even driving one all the way to Princeton for school.”

Cherished Memories

A close friend shared a memory of celebrating life with Maisha, writing, “Here we are at my birthday dinner, celebrating LIFE in the CITY, looking PRETTY. I wish to the sky’s you'd call and work my nerves… I need that right now. Be at PEACE.”

Others reflected on the love and joy she brought into their lives, with one recalling, “When she came to Atlanta in 2017 or 2018, she made me feel so special. She told me, in person, how proud she was of me.”

Fierce And Loyal

Maisha’s bold personality and humor left a lasting impression on many. “We got close at Kean. That’s when I first saw your knuckle game up close… you rocked that chick. Always had me laughing,” a friend said.

A Tragic Loss

“This morning I am in disbelief,” another friend posted. “Beautiful inside and out… my heart aches for you, but I know you are in the arms of the most high. Love you, Maisha.”

Honoring Her Legacy

From childhood friends to coworkers and university classmates, the common thread among the tributes is Maisha’s kindness, resilience, and deep love for those around her. “I’m going to honor you for the LOVE you had, the FUN days we shared, and the PEACE you craved,” one mourner wrote.

Standing In Solidarity

The community has also called attention to the violence that took Maisha’s life, with one grieving friend expressing, “Got dudes out here killing females… it’s sad when they’re supposed to be protecting our Black women.”

Maisha’s friends and family continue to grieve her loss while holding on to the memories of her warmth and love. As one post poignantly concluded, “Rest peacefully, Maisha. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Funeral details have not been released, her friends and family can share that information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Her boyfriend, Orenthia Upshur, remains in custody in Trenton, NJ, awaiting charges for the barricade, before he will be extradited to Pennsylvania for the charges related to Maisha's killing.

