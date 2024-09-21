Skeletal Remains Of 33-Year-Old Man Found In Allentown Park: Coroner

The man's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area, near the underpass in the 1200 block of South 8th Street in Trout Creek Park, as detailed in the coroner's release. He was officially pronounced dead at 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. John Doe was pronounced dead on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10:33 AM on-scene in the

An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center on Monday, Sept. 23.

The skeletal remains have been "presumptively identified, however additional forensic testing and dental record comparison will need to be completed in order to provide a positive identification," the coroner wrote in the release.

The Allentown Police Department is also investigating this death.

