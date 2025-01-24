Shocking Photos Show Thousands Of Dead Snow Geese Piled In PA Dumpster Amid Avian Flu Crisis

The Pennsylvania Game Commission released the photos on Wednesday, Jan. 24, highlighting the grim reality of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) resurgence among wild birds. Snow geese have been particularly hard-hit by the disease.

Partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Futures Program, teams have been working to remove and safely dispose of infected birds.

One of the images shows a dumpster filled to the brim with carcasses, a stark reminder of the outbreak's impact.

The disposal process follows strict biosecurity protocols designed to prevent the disease from spreading to humans, domestic animals, and other wildlife.

Reports of sick and dead birds have overwhelmed the Game Commission’s dispatch center. Priority is being given to cases involving large numbers of birds or those posing significant risks to public and animal health.

Another photo highlights the challenging conditions faced by trained personnel as they work to contain the outbreak.

The Game Commission continues to monitor and test susceptible bird species in areas beyond the current epicenter to track the spread of the disease as geese migrate throughout the tristate area.

How You Can Help:

Residents are urged to report sick or dead wild birds to the Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD (742-9453), emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov, or submitting information online here.

Safety Tips:

🔸 Watch wildlife from a distance.

🔸 Avoid contact with bird feces.

🔸 Do not feed or handle wildlife.

For more information, visit here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.