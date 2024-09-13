PA State Police Respond To Threats Across Mulitple School Districts

"We are increasing our presence at schools," Trooper Branosky told us.

The threats were directed towards Northwestern Lehigh School District and East Penn School District, he explained.

The previous day, threats in the Wissahickon School District led to an early dismissal and increased local police presence. No viable threats were found.

All of the school districts are working with police to address the threats.

