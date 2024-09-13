Fair 77°

PA State Police Respond To Threats Across Mulitple School Districts

Threats have prompted Pennsylvania State Police to increase their presence in schools across multiple districts, PSP Troop M PIO Nathan Branosky told Daily Voice on Friday, Sept. 13.

East Penn School District.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/East Penn School District
Jon Craig
"We are increasing our presence at schools," Trooper Branosky told us. 

The threats were directed towards Northwestern Lehigh School District and East Penn School District, he explained. 

The previous day, threats in the Wissahickon School District led to an early dismissal and increased local police presence. No viable threats were found. 

All of the school districts are working with police to address the threats. 

Check back here for possible updates. 

