Nicholas James Bolotine, 30, of East Cocalico Township, and a 32-year-old man from Newark, New Jersey.

Bolotine died in a devastating crash involving two tractor-trailers and a minivan on Interstate 78 Eastbound in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash on I-78 injured four others, who were transported to local hospitals for treatment. All eastbound lanes were closed and reopened at approximately 11 a.m.

The crash occurred around 4:53 a.m. near mile marker 61.6, when a 2003 Toyota Sienna became disabled in the right lane. Three individuals were outside the Sienna attempting to push it when it was struck by a Volvo tractor-trailer. Bolotine, the driver of the Volvo, was killed, along with one of the individuals pushing the minivan, PSP said.

The incident remains under investigation. PSP Fogelsville is leading the crash investigation and is asking witnesses or those with video footage to contact them at (610) 395-1438, referencing Incident Number PA24-1589849.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

