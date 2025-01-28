Nassim Younes, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, from traumatic brain injuries sustained in a crash on Friday, Jan. 4, 2002. He was crossing the 300 block of W. Tilghman Street when he was hit by a school bus, according to the coroner.

Born on Jan. 5, 1939, in Amar, Syria, to the late Elias and Aziza Younes, Nassim migrated to the United States in 1976. He worked at Quaker Shoe and later at Hab Textile in Allentown before retiring. Known for his love of Arabic music, dancing, and gardening, Nassim cherished his family above all else.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Athina Barhoum Younes, and three of their children: Georgette, Elias, and Kamil. Survivors include his son George Younes (Ahlam Saloum), daughters Aziza Saloum (Aziz) and Sara Daboura (Issam), brothers Younes Younes (Fairouz Kholi) and Daniel Younes (Nouhad Mammary), 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences will be accepted on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the American Amarian Club, 521 Front St., Catasauqua, PA. A viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 501 Ridge Ave., Allentown, PA.

