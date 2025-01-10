Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will have a grand opening for its Allentown location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the company said in a news release. The restaurant will be at 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Promenade Saucon Valley.

Customers at Mason's can order sustainably sourced lobster on either Connecticut-style rolls with warm butter or Maine-style rolls, which are chilled with mayonnaise. The menu also has other dishes highlighting shrimp and crab, along with coastal staples like New England clam chowder, lobster bisque, and lobster macaroni and cheese.

Lehigh Valley native Rich Rudolph will own and operate the restaurant. In 2019, he discovered Mason's while visiting Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Rudolph said he's excited to bring that same coastal flavor to his inland hometown.

"As a lifelong resident of Allentown, I’m excited to introduce Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to the tight-knit Lehigh Valley community," said Rudolph. "My son and I look forward to bringing a taste of Maine to the heart of Pennsylvania and becoming a part of the local dining scene."

To celebrate, guests can enter to win free lobster rolls for a year or one of 20 branded YETI tumblers. Through Tuesday, Jan. 21, anyone who says "I love lobster" at checkout will also receive a free side or fountain drink with the purchase of a roll.

Founded by Dan Beck in 2014, Mason's now has 36 restaurants. That includes one in Long Branch, New Jersey, and several locations in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. metro area.

The Allentown restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

