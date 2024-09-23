Mary Frances Peiffer of Auburn died of blunt force injuries, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

Peiffer was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, at 2:02 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, Buglio detailed in the release. Her cause of death was "complications of blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle collision," he wrote. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Peiffer was the driver of a car that struck another vehicle, the coroner explained.

The crash happened at the intersection of Centre Turnpike/Route 61 and Summer Valley Road/Route 895 in West Brunswick Township, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the coroner detailed.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop L - Schuylkill Haven Station is investigating this fatal crash.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police for additional details.

