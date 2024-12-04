Lt. Bastian was known for his passion for firefighting and dedication to teaching, training countless emergency responders across Pennsylvania. Hired by the Williamsport Bureau of Fire on Sept. 9, 2015, he was a trusted leader on “C” Platoon and a State Fire Instructor.

“Michael was one of the smartest and best firemen we ever had,” his colleagues wrote in a tribute. “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who loved the fire service as much as Michael did.”

Beyond his career, Michael was devoted to his family. He leaves behind his wife, Mariah, and their 13-month-old daughter, Alaina. Just last week, Michael and Mariah shared joyful news that they were expecting a second daughter in May.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family, emphasizing Michael’s decades of service and the financial challenges they now face, as he was three years short of the tenure needed to secure a pension.

“Michael dedicated his life to taking care of others, and now it’s our turn to help his family,” the fundraiser reads.

Friends and family will honor Michael’s life on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Burial with full firefighter honors will take place at Watsontown Cemetery.

The W.F. Brooks Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. To send flowers or plant a tree in Michael’s memory, click here.

For those wishing to contribute, the GoFundMe can be found here.

