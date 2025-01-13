Joshua Steven Gonzalez, 39, of South Whitehall Township, entered a guilty plea to 20 counts of possession of child pornography, all third-degree felonies, during a hearing before Judge Robert L. Steinberg.

Gonzalez, who had been assigned to the Attorney General’s Allentown office, was immediately taken into custody after his bail was revoked. He faces a possible sentence of 70 to 140 years in prison. No plea agreement has been made in the case.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips on Oct. 28, 2022, and April 12, 2023, that someone had uploaded child sexual abuse videos. Detectives with the Lehigh County Computer Crimes Task Force traced the videos to Gonzalez's computer, according to authorities.

The case was handled by South Whitehall Township Police Detective Tyler Doherty and Chief Deputy District Attorney Christine F. Murphy. Additional investigative support was provided by the Officer David M. Petzold Memorial Digital Forensics Laboratory of Lehigh County.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31 at 1:30 p.m., court records show.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office about the case and has yet to hear back at the time of publishing.

