Dorothy I. Desbiens was driving along the 400 block of Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township when her car crossed into the opposite lane and collided with several vehicles at approximately 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Desbiens was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, where she was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, the coroner said.

Her cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries resulting from the crash, and her manner of death was deemed accidental, the coroner’s office added.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg Station are continuing to investigate.

