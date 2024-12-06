Fair 32°

Dorothy Desbiens, 86, Dies In Monroe County Crash: Coroner

An 86-year-old woman died after her car veered into oncoming traffic, striking multiple vehicles in Middle Smithfield Township, authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 6.

Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Dorothy I. Desbiens was driving along the 400 block of Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township when her car crossed into the opposite lane and collided with several vehicles at approximately 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Desbiens was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, where she was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, the coroner said.

Her cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries resulting from the crash, and her manner of death was deemed accidental, the coroner’s office added.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg Station are continuing to investigate.

