DOJ: Hazleton Discriminates Against Hispanic Voters With 'At-Large System', Suit Claims

The Department of Justice announced the lawsuit against the City of Hazleton in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The DOJ claims Hazleton’s at-large voting system undermines the political influence of the city's growing Hispanic population, which comprises more than 40 percent of Hazleton voters. Despite this sizeable demographic, Hispanic-preferred city council candidates have routinely lost under the current system.

The DOJ is asking for a federal court order to establish a new election system that complies with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

"The Voting Rights Act is an important tool to ensure that underrepresented citizens have an equal opportunity to choose their elected officials," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. "The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that all citizens have an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect candidates of choice."

The federal complaint suggests that shifting from at-large elections to single-member districts would allow Hispanic voters to elect at least two members to the five-seat council.

The suit argues this change would better reflect the Hazleton’s demographics and give more representation to Hispanic voters.

"The Hispanic population is a growing and important population in the City of Hazleton, and those citizens should have the ability to choose candidates that represent their interests," said Gerard Karam, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The DOJ also said it was willing to work with city leaders to fix the issue.

