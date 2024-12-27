7 Hospitalized, 30 Displaced After Arson Damages 6 Homes In Allentown: Police

Santos Mota-Ramirez, 60, of Allentown, has been charged in connection with the fire, police announced Friday.

The blaze began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in the 700 block of West Cedar Street and quickly spread to six adjacent row homes, according to the Allentown Fire Department.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames, which left five families displaced and caused severe damage to multiple homes, officials said.

Seven people, including four firefighters, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The firefighters are expected to recover, but one civilian remains in critical condition, authorities detailed.

Mota-Ramirez faces multiple first-degree felony charges, including two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and aggravated arson, along with causing a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person, court records show.

He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Jacob Hammond and is being held at Lehigh County Jail on $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Lehigh County Central Court, officials said.

The Red Cross and other agencies are assisting the displaced residents, authorities noted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and additional charges have not been ruled out.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.