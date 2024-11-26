David A. Stahler was pronounced dead after a crash in Upper Saucon Township, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced.

The collision occurred in the 3200 block of Oakhurst Drive at 1:53 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, according to the release. Stahler was operating a vehicle that collided with another motorist, officials said.

The 3200 block of Oakhurst Drive was closed for several hours for the investigation and re-opened at 3:20 p.m., according to Upper Saucon Township Police.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision, and the manner of death was ruled an accident, officials said.

The Upper Saucon Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate.

His family is invited to share information about his life and funeral details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.