Walmart Issues Massive Recall For Juice Product Sold In 23 States, Including NY

The US Food and Drug Administration says 9,535 cases of 100 percent apple juice were sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles bearing this expiration date: Best if Used by DEC2824 CT89-6, and a UPC code of 0-78742-29655-5.

According to the FDA, the product contains inorganic arsenic above the action level set in industry guidance (13.2 parts per billion).

They were sold in 23 states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, along with the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

For a list of stores that sold the product, check this link from Walmart.

