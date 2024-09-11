US Median Household Income Rises For First Time Since Before Covid-19 Pandemic

The amount of to $80,610 in 2023 marked the first annual increase since 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a US Census Bureau report released this week.

The report, Income in the United States: 2023, compares median household income by different characteristics, including race and Hispanic origin, and shows that not all groups had an increase in median household incomes from 2022 to 2023.

Household characteristics are determined by the person, or one of the people, who owns or rents the home. For example, estimates for Hispanic households represent households where one of the owners or renters is Hispanic.

The only group with higher income in 2023 was non-Hispanic White households, with an increase of 5.7 percent to $89,050.

The 2023 median incomes of Hispanic ($65,540) and Black ($56,490) households were not statistically different from 2022 and remained the lowest among all race and ethnic groups.

Median income of Asian households did not change either but it remained the highest ($112,800) among all race and Hispanic origin groups.

The report contains more info on how median household income changed according to other characteristics like age, nativity and educational attainment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.