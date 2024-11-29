Thanksgiving Day Crash Sends Driver To Hospital After Vehicle Plunges Off Roadway In Region

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, prompting a large emergency response from fire departments in Purchase and Port Chester, as well as EMS teams from Port Chester and Rye Brook.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle deep in the woods, requiring stabilization and extrication efforts to free the trapped driver, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

To assist with the rescue, crews also set up a low-angle rope system to help safely remove the injured party back up to the roadway. The coordinated effort was successful, and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Emergency units remained on the scene until about 10 a.m. as the vehicle was retrieved from the wooded area, the Purchase FD said.

No further details about the driver’s condition were immediately available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

